Alhassan Yusuf headshot

Alhassan Yusuf News: Logs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Yusuf delivered an assist, had one shot on goal, created two chances and made three tackles (all won) and two clearances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Toronto.

Yusuf put up another active display in the middle of the park, helping his team in any aspects they needed, which this time included an assist for Leonardo Campana to double New England's lead in the 27th minute. This was the first appearance on the scoresheet of the season for the midfielder, who's already an integral part of the team in his first full MLS campaign.

Alhassan Yusuf
New England Revolution
