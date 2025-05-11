Alhassan Yusuf News: Scores in draw with Orlando

Yusuf scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Orlando City.

Yusuf found the back of the net from inside the box during the 38th minute of a solid all-around performance. He produced a goal or assist for the second straight game, benefiting from his team's recent offensive success. After completing the full 90 minutes in 10 out of 11 matches this season, Yusuf should remain active alongside Matt Polster in the midfield line in upcoming weeks.