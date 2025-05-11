Ali Avila News: Departs Pumas
Avila has completed his loan spell at Pumas and will return to Monterrey for the next season.
Avila made 23 league appearances for the UNAM team but was always a secondary option behind Guillermo Martinez, Rogelio Funes Mori and Ignacio Pussetto. The young striker scored three goals while attempting 14 shots over that span. He'll now try to secure a spot in a Rayados squad that has plenty of talent up front ahead of the Club World Cup and the Apertura 2025 campaign.
