Ali El Abdi headshot

Ali El Abdi Injury: Available against Reims

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Abdi (undisclosed) features in the squad list for Friday's game against Reims.

Abdi was forced off in their last contest due to injury but it turned out to be only a minor issue since he features in the squad list for Friday's game. He is likely to return directly to the starting squad against Reims since Melvin Bard is expected to play in the back three following absences due to injuries in the backline.

Ali El Abdi
Nice
