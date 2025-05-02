Ali El Abdi Injury: Available against Reims
Abdi (undisclosed) features in the squad list for Friday's game against Reims.
Abdi was forced off in their last contest due to injury but it turned out to be only a minor issue since he features in the squad list for Friday's game. He is likely to return directly to the starting squad against Reims since Melvin Bard is expected to play in the back three following absences due to injuries in the backline.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now