Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alisson headshot

Alisson News: Five saves for loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Alisson had five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Chelsea.

Alisson stopped five of seven shots he faced while suffering an own goal as well. It's a tough showing for the goalkeeper, though not a surprising one with Liverpool openly having nothing left to play for. Alisson should remain the starter moving forward, though new signing Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join the club in the offseason.

Alisson
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now