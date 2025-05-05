Alisson News: Five saves for loss
Alisson had five saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Chelsea.
Alisson stopped five of seven shots he faced while suffering an own goal as well. It's a tough showing for the goalkeeper, though not a surprising one with Liverpool openly having nothing left to play for. Alisson should remain the starter moving forward, though new signing Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join the club in the offseason.
