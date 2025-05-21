Fantasy Soccer
Alisson News: Nine saves in 3-2 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Alisson recorded nine saves and allowed three goals in Monday's 3-2 loss against Brighton.

Alisson made nine saves as Liverpool conceded a wide range of chances away to Brighton in their 3-2 defeat. The nine saves were his most in the Premier League season this year, and he only matched it when away to PSG in the Champions League. This was his third time conceding three or more goals this season, with two of those coming since the title has been won and all away from home.

