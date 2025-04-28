Alisson News: Two saves in win
Alisson had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.
Alisson conceded early during Sunday's clash but after that the match calmed down and he was able to buckle down and shut Tottenham out. The goalkeeper has struggled at times to convert clean sheets throughout the campaign, but he was excellent on the whole as Liverpool lifted a second Premier League title with Alisson.
