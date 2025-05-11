Aljaz Ivacic News: Tallies five saves against Orlando

Ivacic made five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Orlando City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Ivacic had plenty of work but failed to stop Martin Ojeda's inspired display while the visitors salvaged one point in a difficult test. The keeper was unable to secure a clean sheet for the first time in five games played since April 12. He'll look to improve on his averages of 3.4 saves and 0.9 goals conceded per game, with his next chance to do that being at home versus current MLS scoring leaders San Jose.