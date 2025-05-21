Aljoscha Kemlein Injury: Signs contract extension with Union

Kemlein has signed a contract extension with Union Berlin for upcoming years, the club announced. "We have been together with Aljoscha since his youth and see great potential in him. He already has a lot of quality and has proven his understanding of the game and his style at the highest level. Nevertheless, we see that Aljoscha is developing further every day and are therefore convinced that he will play an even more important role for our team in the coming years," said Horst Heldt, director of men's professional football at 1. FC Union Berlin.

Kemlein made his Bundesliga debut for Union Berlin at 19 and later joined FC St. Pauli on loan in January 2024. He made 17 appearances and helped them earn promotion. He returned to Union this season and made 15 more Bundesliga appearances, scoring his first top-flight goal in a 2-0 win over Holstein Kiel. An injury affected his current season, but he is preparing for a return with a long-term role in Berlin.