Allan Nyom News: Contributes on both ends

Nyom assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Mallorca.

Nyom was active up and down the pitch on Sunday against Mallorca. In 90 minutes played, the right back registered one assist, hit the woodwork once, made two interceptions, and won four of his five ground duels. Sunday was Nyom's first start for Getafe since March 2, so it remains to be seen whether he will get the starting nod for the club's season finale against Celta Vigo on Saturday.