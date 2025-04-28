Alonso Aceves News: Makes five clearances in win
Aceves recorded one tackle (one won), five clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Monterrey.
Aceves had a strong performance versus Rayados, leading the visitors in both clearances and interceptions during the match. He played yet again as a center-back, which has been his role in 10 of the last 12 games with Gustavo Cabral now relegated to a bench spot. Throughout the current season, Aceves has generated 65 clearances, 33 tackles and 12 interceptions in 14 appearances.
