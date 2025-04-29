Fantasy Soccer
Alonso Martinez headshot

Alonso Martinez News: Connects penalty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Martinez scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Toronto FC.

Martinez converted the penalty Saturday for the lone goal on the day. This was his third goal in the last five matches as he consistency continues, bringing his average shots per contest to 2.7 as he sits tied for second for the most goals scored in MLS.

Alonso Martinez
New York City FC
