Alonso Martinez headshot

Alonso Martinez News: Involved in both goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Martinez scored a goal and had an assist while taking six shots (two on goal) and creating a chance during Saturday's 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls.

Martinez opened the scoring in the 13th minute before setting up Maxi Moralez in the 50th to play a role in both City goals while leading his side in shots. The goal involvements were the first since April 26th for the forward as he's combined for 17 shots and two chances created over his last three appearances.

Alonso Martinez
New York City FC
