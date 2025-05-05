Fantasy Soccer
Alonso Martinez News: Misses penalty Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Martinez had seven shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against FC Cincinnati.

Martinez had a golden opportunity to score his seventh goal of the season Sunday, but his attempt from the penalty spot hit the post. He had a productive match outside of that blunder though as he set a season high with seven shots and created multiple chances in his fourth consecutive match. He was subbed off in the 85th minute for Mounsef Bakrar.

Alonso Martinez
New York City FC
