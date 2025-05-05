Alonso Martinez News: Misses penalty Sunday

Martinez had seven shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against FC Cincinnati.

Martinez had a golden opportunity to score his seventh goal of the season Sunday, but his attempt from the penalty spot hit the post. He had a productive match outside of that blunder though as he set a season high with seven shots and created multiple chances in his fourth consecutive match. He was subbed off in the 85th minute for Mounsef Bakrar.