Alonso Martinez News: Misses penalty Sunday
Martinez had seven shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against FC Cincinnati.
Martinez had a golden opportunity to score his seventh goal of the season Sunday, but his attempt from the penalty spot hit the post. He had a productive match outside of that blunder though as he set a season high with seven shots and created multiple chances in his fourth consecutive match. He was subbed off in the 85th minute for Mounsef Bakrar.
