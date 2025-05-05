Alphonse Areola News: Concedes one to Spurs

Areola recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Areola conceded one goal Sunday, a Wilson Odobert strike in the 15th minute. He has now conceded at least one goal in eight consecutive matches. He faces a favorable matchup Sunday at Manchester United, a side that will be coming off an important Europa League match so may not field a full-strength team, similar to Spurs on Sunday.