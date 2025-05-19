Alphonse Areola News: Early error proves costly

Areola registered three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Areola's misplaced pass in the 11th minute was intercepted by Morgan Gibbs-White and led to Forest's opening goal. He finished the match with three saves but the early mistake overshadowed his overall performance. Areola will try to rebound in the final match of the season against Ipswich Town on Sunday.