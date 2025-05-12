Alphonse Areola News: Five saves in away clean sheet
Areola registered five saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win over Manchester United.
Areola kept only his fourth clean sheet of the season and his first in nine games. This was only the third game this season where he has made five or more saves, and one of his crucial saves came from a Rasmus Hojlund close-range effort late in the match to keep it at 2-0.
