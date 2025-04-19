Alphonse Areola News: Three saves, one goal conceded
Areola had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Southampton.
Unlike Areola's previous two appearances, he logged fewer than four saves. Yet, he also did not concede multiple goals, so he will take that improvement. Without a clean sheet in six games, Areola will look to finally break the cold stretch at Brighton & Hove Albion on April 26.
