Alphonse Areola headshot

Alphonse Areola News: Three saves, one goal conceded

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Areola had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Southampton.

Unlike Areola's previous two appearances, he logged fewer than four saves. Yet, he also did not concede multiple goals, so he will take that improvement. Without a clean sheet in six games, Areola will look to finally break the cold stretch at Brighton & Hove Albion on April 26.

Alphonse Areola
West Ham United
