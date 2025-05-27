Altay Bayindir News: First Premier League clean sheet

Bayindir recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Aston Villa.

Bayindir turned aside the lone Aston Villa shot on target he faced Sunday en route to earning his first career Premier Legaue clean sheet and lifting Manchester United to a 2-0 win. United's backup keeper ends the season having made six starting appearances between the Premier League and Europa League and recording two clean sheets. Bayindir has two years remaining on his contract with Manchester United and could receive consideration this offseason as questions swirl around the future of their current top keeper, Andre Onana.