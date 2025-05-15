Alvaro Djalo Injury: Picks up illness Thursday

Djalo isn't traveling on Thursday with his teammates for the game against Getafe after picking up the flu in recent days, the club announced.

Djalo picked up the flu and will not be able to play in Thursday's clash against Getafe. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to see if he can recover in time for Sunday's clash against Valencia. That said, he is usually a bench option for Bilbao, so his absence will not force a change in the starting XI.