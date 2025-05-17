Alvaro Djalo Injury: Trains, possibility Sunday

Djalo (illness) is questionable for Sunday's match against Valencia, accoridng to manager Ernesto Valverde, per Juanma Velasco of Marca. "Alvaro was also there after his flu-like process."

Djalo looks to be an option again after dealing with his illness that forced him out last contest. This is good news for the club, as with both Williams brothers doubtful, he could be called upon. That said, if deemed fit, Djalo could see a starting role on the flank immediately.