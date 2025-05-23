Alvaro Fidalgo News: Creates two chances against Toluca

Fidalgo recorded two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate), two chances created and one corner in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus Toluca.

Fidalgo was one of his side's most active players in this match, although it wasn't really an extraordinary performance. The midfielder had 55 accurate passes and won four ground duels, both numbers on par with his season averages. He has taken a few corner kicks lately, establishing himself as the third option behind Diego Valdes and Alejandro Zendejas in that regard.