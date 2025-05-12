Alvaro Garcia News: Breaks goal drought in win

Garcia scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-0 win against Las Palmas.

Garcia's left-footed strike in the second half Friday gave Rayo Vallecano the narrow, one-goal margin by which they would go on to secure victory over Las Palmas. The goal broke an 11 appearance (11 start) stretch dating back to February over which the forward had not scored a goal. Garcia remains an integral member of the Vallecano starting XI, having made the starting lineup in 14 successive La Liga fixtures.