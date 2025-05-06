Alvaro Odriozola Injury: Back in team training

Odriozola (undisclosed) was spotted back in team training on Monday, according to Marca.

Odriozola was close to making his return for the derby against Bilbao on Sunday but ultimately missed out. He was spotted back in team training on Monday, putting him in a good position to be available for Saturday's clash with Atletico. That said, even fully fit and back, the defender is not expected to see much playing time for the final games of the season.