Alvaro Pascual News: Scores winner against Las Palmas

Pascual scored a goal off his lone shot and created one chance during Tuesday's 1-0 win over Las Palmas.

Pascual made his second start over the last three matches and ended up as the hero for Sevilla as he headed the ball home for the lone goal of the contest in the 52nd minute. This was the forward's first goal with Sevilla and his performances during the final stretch of the campaign can definitely make him a full-time member of the first team for next season.