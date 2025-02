Tejero assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Deportivo Alaves.

Tejero subbed on in the second half and created Calera's game-winner in the 86th minute with his fourth assist in the campaign. That was his third appearance off bench in a row. Overall, the right-back played 22 games (13 starts) in 2024-25.