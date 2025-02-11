Alvaro Valles News: Leaves Las Palmas
Valles has ended his contract with Las Palmas and is now free to sign wherever he wants as a free agent, his former club announced.
Valles joined Las Palmas in 2018-19 and made his first-team debut in 2019-20, playing 138 matches across the first and second divisions. He was crucial in the team's promotion in 2022-23, featuring in 34 games, and started 37 LaLiga matches in 2023-24, establishing himself as a top performer. He now leaves the club as a free agent and can sign elsewhere, with Real Betis showing interest since last summer.
Alvaro Valles
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now