Alvaro Valles News: Leaves Las Palmas

Valles has ended his contract with Las Palmas and is now free to sign wherever he wants as a free agent, his former club announced.

Valles joined Las Palmas in 2018-19 and made his first-team debut in 2019-20, playing 138 matches across the first and second divisions. He was crucial in the team's promotion in 2022-23, featuring in 34 games, and started 37 LaLiga matches in 2023-24, establishing himself as a top performer. He now leaves the club as a free agent and can sign elsewhere, with Real Betis showing interest since last summer.