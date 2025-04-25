Amad Diallo Injury: Near return

Diallo (ankle) is nearing a return, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Amad is near, Matta is near, but the rest is at the same pace, Ayden [Heaven] is not ready, so I think that is it."

Diallo is near a return but is reportedly not going to return in April. That would put the winger on pace to return for a May 1 trip to Athletic Club in the Europa League semi final. With the Europa League the only prize left for United it wouldn't be a surprise if he's held out until that match.