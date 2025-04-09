Amad Diallo Injury: Pictured in recovery

Diallo (ankle) was pictured in the weight room as he continues to come back from a serious ankle issue.

Diallo reportedly has a chance to return before the end of the campaign and continues to rehab with that goal in mind. There's no specific timeline for his return and manager Ruben Amorim has expressed a desire to be conservative bringing players back from injury. Still if Diallo can get fit before the off-season it would be a great boon as he looks towards a full recovery for the 2025/26 campaign.