Amad Diallo Injury: Possibility for end of season

Diallo (ankle) could return in the last month of the season, according to manager Ruben Amorim. "Even Amad, we'll see in the end of the last month. I don't want to say anything to you but I have the hope to have Amad before, we'll see."

Diallo has received a huge boost concerning his injury, as the attacker now has a slight chance of returning to the playing field this season after suffering an ankle injury in February that was expected to keep him out for the season. However, if he were to return, it wouldn't come until later in the season, at least waiting until the last month. Either way, this is good news for the promising talent, as he is having a solid campaign with 12 goal contributions in 22 league appearances (17 starts).