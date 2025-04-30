Amad Diallo Injury: Set to be bench option

Diallo (ankle) is an option for Thursday's UEL match against Athletic but will not start, accoridng to manager Ruben Almorim. "To start, no. But he can be in the squad for the game."

Diallo is seeing another positive update Wednesday, with the attacker now set to be in the squad for Thursday's outing. However, he won't start, with the club appearing to want to take a cautious route. He will still hope to find some time if warranted, as he last saw the field Feb. 7.