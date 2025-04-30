Amad Diallo Injury: Training with squad Wednesday

Diallo (ankle) was spotted training with the team on Wednesday ahead of Thursday's clash against Bilbao in the Europa League, according to Tyrone Marshall of the Manchester Evening News.

