Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Amad Diallo headshot

Amad Diallo News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Diallo scored in Manchester United's 4-3 loss Sunday against Brentford.

The attacker just returned from an ankle injury and got back among the goals, which is a good sign for Man United ahead of the second leg of their UEL semifinal against Athletic. Diallo has a good chance to score Thursday in that match should he make an appearance as Athletic allowed three goals in the first leg.

Amad Diallo
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now