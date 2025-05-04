Amad Diallo News: Scores in loss
Diallo scored in Manchester United's 4-3 loss Sunday against Brentford.
The attacker just returned from an ankle injury and got back among the goals, which is a good sign for Man United ahead of the second leg of their UEL semifinal against Athletic. Diallo has a good chance to score Thursday in that match should he make an appearance as Athletic allowed three goals in the first leg.
