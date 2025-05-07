Amadou Haidara Injury: Won't play again this season
Haidara suffered a medial ligament injury in his left knee during training on Tuesday and is ruled out for the rest of the season, the club announced.
Haidara suffered a serious knee injury in training on Tuesday and will not be available for the remainder of the season. He is expected to return for pre-season even if the injury is treated conservatively. Arthur Vermeeren should see increased playing time with Leipzig over the final games of the season.
