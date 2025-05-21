Fantasy Soccer
Amadou Onana News: Four tackles against Spurs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Onana registered one chance created, one cross and four tackles in Friday's 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Onana was once again in the starting XI Friday, seeing a second straight start after two matches on the bench. He would be pretty mediocre in his efforts, with most of his contribution coming in the defense. He has now started in 19 of his 25 league appearances, bagging three goals in his time on the field.

