Amine Gouiri News: Opens scoring with clinical finish

Gouiri scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lille.

Gouiri netted the opening goal in the 57th minute, converting Adrien Rabiot's precise pass from the left flank to give Marseille the lead. He remained a constant threat throughout the match with two shots, one chance created and three corners. The goal was his eighth in 12 appearances with Marseille and four of them came in the last two matches. The Algerian has been key in helping Marseille secure a direct spot in the next Champions League. He will aim to contribute again on Saturday against Le Havre.