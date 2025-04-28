Amine Gouiri News: Records hat-trick in victory

Gouiri scored three goals to go with three shots (three on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Brest.

Gouiri scored three goals in Sunday's victory, finding the net in the 8th, 45th, and 63rd minutes. The second one was without any doubt the most beautiful goal of the season in Ligue 1 with a nice bicycle kick. His performance was instrumental in securing the victory for his team. He registered three shots, three crosses, and three corners, proving how clinical he was during the game. The Algerian will look to maintain his scoring streak against Lille on Sunday.