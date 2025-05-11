Amine Gouiri News: Scores brace to secure UCL spot

Gouiri scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Le Havre.

Gouiri opened the scoring in the 56th minute, finishing a sensational through pass from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and added a second goal in stoppage time to seal the 3-1 victory. The Algerian has now scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 13 appearances since joining Marseille. He has netted six goals in his last three games and will look to continue that form against Rennes, his former club, in the season finale Saturday at the Velodrome.