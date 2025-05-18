Amine Harit News: Assists in stoppage time

Harit assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Rennes.

Harit came off the bench and assisted Adrien Rabiot's second goal in the 90th minute. His vision and passing added a new dimension to Marseille's attack late in the game with three chances created including two for Mason Greenwood as he tried to surpass Ousmane Dembele in the goalscoring standings. Greenwood ended up tying the Parisian. Harit's contribution helped seal the win for Marseille but it may have been his last minutes in an OM shirt as he could leave during the transfer window depending on what the coach and management decide regarding the Moroccan forward.