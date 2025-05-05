Amir Richardson News: Active presence in midfield

Richardson had three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Roma.

Richardson was in the starting XI for the first time since mid-February and contributed to Fiorentina's midfield efforts. He attempted to drive the team forward and made an impact in the final third with three shots and one chance created. He had a notable shot that went just wide in the second half. The midfielder will aim to bring some impact again on Monday against Venezia, a team he already started against this season in one of his seven starts in Serie A.