Amir Richardson News: Scores first Serie A goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Richardson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Bologna.

Richardson scored his first career Serie A goal Sunday, an unassisted strike in the 67th minute which took the 2-1 lead. It came on his lone shot in the match. He also won three duels and made one clearance as he completed the full 90 minutes for the first time this season.

