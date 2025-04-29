Amir Rrahmani News: Leads team to clean sheet

Rrahmani recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Torino.

Rrahmani helped the Napoli defensive effort Sunday to a clean sheet by leading the team with 10 clearances while also making two blocks and one interception. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the central defender has played the full 90 minutes in each appearance and averaged 7.2 clearances per appearance. Rrahmani has started in each of Napoli's 34 league fixtures this season, playing the full 90 minutes on 33 occasions.