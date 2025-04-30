Anass Zaroury News: Good shift, no results

Zaroury registered four shots (one on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-0 loss versus AJ Auxerre.

Zaroury was Lens' most creative player against Auxerre on Sunday, but came away with nothing to show for it. In 88 minutes played, the 24 year old created four chances, generated 0.41 expected assists, and put four of his nine crosses on target. Zaroury has now started three matches in a row for the club and has put on good displays in each of those games. He will hope to make it four consecutive starts this Sunday against Lyon.