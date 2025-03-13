Anatolii Trubin News: Left helpless in loss

Trubin made three saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-1 loss against Barcelona.

There was little Trubin could have done to prevent the onslaught Benfica faced from Barcelona on Tuesday. The Ukrainian international conceded three goals, but all three were from shots that would have taken Herculean efforts to stop. He did manage to make three saves, including one diving save and two from inside his own box. Hopefully, he has an easier time on Sunday as Benfica prepare to visit tenth-place Rio Ave in Liga Portugal.