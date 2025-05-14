Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ander Guevara headshot

Ander Guevara News: Two chances created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Guevara generated two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Valencia.

Guevara created two chances during Wednesday's clash, nearly setting up a goal during the second half. He wasn't able to get on the scoresheet though, and came off settling for the win. Guevara has been a limited box-to-box option with few chances to get on the ball as Alaves struggle for control.

Ander Guevara
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now