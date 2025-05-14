Ander Guevara News: Two chances created

Guevara generated two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Valencia.

Guevara created two chances during Wednesday's clash, nearly setting up a goal during the second half. He wasn't able to get on the scoresheet though, and came off settling for the win. Guevara has been a limited box-to-box option with few chances to get on the ball as Alaves struggle for control.