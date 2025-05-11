Anders Dreyer News: Another goal

Dreyer scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against St. Louis City SC.

After three goal contributions in the last game, Dreyer came up large again, as he buried his fifth goal of the campaign, giving his side a 2-0 lead in the 87th minute. Additionally, this marked his second straight game with at least three shots and three chances created. He also completed at least 30 passes for a seventh time in 12 appearances on the season.