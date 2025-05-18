Anders Dreyer News: Huge attacking display in 0-0

Dreyer had four shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.

Dreyer was the most active player in a 0-0 draw as he attempted four shots, which was the fourth time this season he has attempted at least four shots. He also attempted eight crosses, one of which was accurate, along with his one shot, which ended up on target. His six corners made him continue his run as San Diego's main set-piece taker.