Anderson Julio News: Gets revenge against former team
Julio scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake.
Before 2025, Real Salt Lake traded Julio for Sam Junqua and cash incentives. This year, Saturday included the first RSL-Dallas game. Julio ran both from outside to inside Real Salt Lake's penalty box and past two defenders, including Junqua, for Dallas' only goal Saturday.
