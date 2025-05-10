Fantasy Soccer
Anderson Julio News: Gets revenge against former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 8:07am

Julio scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake.

Before 2025, Real Salt Lake traded Julio for Sam Junqua and cash incentives. This year, Saturday included the first RSL-Dallas game. Julio ran both from outside to inside Real Salt Lake's penalty box and past two defenders, including Junqua, for Dallas' only goal Saturday.

