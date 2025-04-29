Anderson Julio News: Scores in 4-3 comeback win

Anderson Julio scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one corner in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Inter Miami CF.

Anderson Julio scored his second goal of the season, which brought his side back to 3-3 after they had trailed 3-1. His goal came from his only shot of the game and he created two chances. He was also important defensively as he won all four of his tackels and made two interceptions.