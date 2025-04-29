Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anderson Santamaria headshot

Anderson Santamaria News: Departs Santos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Santamaria won't stay in Santos for the next season, the club announced Tuesday.

Santamaria played 23 Liga MX matches for the Laguneros over one year with the team, averaging 4.3 clearances, 2.4 tackles (1.8 won) and 1.0 interceptions per game. In terms of goal contributions, the defender scored and assisted once in that period. His future is currently unclear, but he's an experienced center-back option available as a free agent in the upcoming transfer window.

Anderson Santamaria
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now