Anderson Santamaria News: Departs Santos

Santamaria won't stay in Santos for the next season, the club announced Tuesday.

Santamaria played 23 Liga MX matches for the Laguneros over one year with the team, averaging 4.3 clearances, 2.4 tackles (1.8 won) and 1.0 interceptions per game. In terms of goal contributions, the defender scored and assisted once in that period. His future is currently unclear, but he's an experienced center-back option available as a free agent in the upcoming transfer window.